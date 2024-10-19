6,986 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 112.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $42.97 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 252.66 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

