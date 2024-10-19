925 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 206.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.46 and a 200-day moving average of $240.56. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

