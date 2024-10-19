95,007 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

