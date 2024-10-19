A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.74 ($7.99) and traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 629 ($8.21), with a volume of 52,180 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.94) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £707.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,987.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 640.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 612.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie A. Barr acquired 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,486 ($19.40) per share, for a total transaction of £505.24 ($659.75). Insiders bought a total of 83 shares of company stock worth $80,758 over the last three months. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.