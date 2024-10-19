Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

