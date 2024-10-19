Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Abacus Life worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter worth $9,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth $5,190,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,342,000.

Abacus Life stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $606.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 0.12. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

