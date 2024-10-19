Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $64.88 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $64.88 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,414.11 or 1.00003387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006354 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00067956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0590782 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $3,000,341.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.