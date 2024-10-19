Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading 1.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Acasti Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
