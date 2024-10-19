Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,071 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $917.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $921.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $857.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $872.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

