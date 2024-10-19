Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,486 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 15.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $41.99 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

