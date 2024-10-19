Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after buying an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after buying an additional 508,789 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after buying an additional 241,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,955,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

