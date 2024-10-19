Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,497.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,798,056.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,497.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,762 shares of company stock worth $10,584,251 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

