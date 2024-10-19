Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.05. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.81.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

