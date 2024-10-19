Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $494.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

