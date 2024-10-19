Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

