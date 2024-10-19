Aion One Day Volume Hits $143.81 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $710,344.86 and $143.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018560 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,995.51 or 0.37998580 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

