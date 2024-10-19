Aion Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $720,965.09 and approximately $89.06 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00066701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00018371 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006482 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,925.39 or 0.38000979 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

