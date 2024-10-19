Airtel Africa (OTC:AAFRF) Trading 12.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Airtel Africa Plc (OTC:AAFRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 3,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

