Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Lowered to $19.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 58,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.