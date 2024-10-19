Alcoa Corporation Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:AAI)

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 27th.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.