Alcoa Corporation Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:AAI)

Alcoa Corporation (ASX:AAI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 27th.
Alcoa Stock Performance
