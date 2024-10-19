ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.
About ALK-Abelló A/S
ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDARCURE, and ITULAZAX/ITULATEK for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.
