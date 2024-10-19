Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.75 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.75 ($1.49). 707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.51).

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market cap of £71.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5,925.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.95.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.