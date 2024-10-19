Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

