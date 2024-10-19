América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

NYSE AMX opened at $17.14 on Friday. América Móvil has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 655.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

