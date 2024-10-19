Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 9,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 748,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.48.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.