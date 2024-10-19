Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

