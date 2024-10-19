Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $309.47

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.18. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $203.36 and a one year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

