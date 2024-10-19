Analyzing Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) & Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Aptorum Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $7.16 million 16.18 -$61.23 million N/A N/A Aptorum Group $431,378.00 20.54 -$2.83 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Aptorum Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assembly Biosciences.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assembly Biosciences and Aptorum Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aptorum Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.89%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences N/A -121.55% -43.06% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptorum Group beats Assembly Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A. The company is also developing ALS-2/3 for the treatment of gram+ve bacterial infections; RPIDD, a pathogen molecular diagnostic; NativusWell DOI (NLS-2), a dietary supplement; NLS-1 for the treatment of endometriosis; DLS-1+2 to treat NSCLC with mutation; DLS-3, an autoimmune small molecule; and CLS-1 for the treatment of obesity. Its pipeline products enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platforms for treatment of metabolic diseases. The company also focuses on therapeutic and diagnostic projects in neurology, gastroenterology, metabolic disorders, women's health, and other disease areas. In addition, it operates a medical clinic. The company was formerly known as APTUS Holdings Limited and changed its name to Aptorum Group Limited in October 2017. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Aptorum Group Limited is a subsidiary of Jurchen Investment Corporation.

