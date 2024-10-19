APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.07% of APi Group worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

