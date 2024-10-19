Apu Apustaja Trading 36.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $365.60 million and $18.00 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00250226 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 318,911,266,448.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00094708 USD and is up 16.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $15,494,019.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

