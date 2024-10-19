Arbitrum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $156.69 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $156.69 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.55101348 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1016 active market(s) with $184,887,694.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

