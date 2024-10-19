Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

