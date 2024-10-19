Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $5.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.80. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBP. UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at $14,790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 523.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,914,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,997 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at $4,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 422.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 258,067 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.