Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ARDC stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $15.49.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
