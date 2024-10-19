Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 517616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Arianne Phosphate Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.90.
Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arianne Phosphate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arianne Phosphate
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
