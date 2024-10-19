Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Trading Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Ascletis Pharma Trading Down 9.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China. The company offers Ritonavir tablet; and ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus. It is also developing ASC22 for treating CHB and HIV functional cure; ASC10 for respiratory syncytia virus; ASC10 and ASC11 to treat COVID-19; ASC40, ASC41, ASC42, ASC43F FDC for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ASC42 for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis.

