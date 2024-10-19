ASD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. ASD has a market capitalization of $22.49 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASD has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.11 or 0.99975833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006358 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00067134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03478554 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,197,957.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

