Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.15.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $921.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $949.59. The firm has a market cap of $188.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $874.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

