Aspiriant LLC Has $419,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.