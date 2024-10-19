ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1297 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

