AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 4,549,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,541,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.