AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 4,549,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,541,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTS. B. Riley lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
