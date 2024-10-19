Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) & The Competition Critical Review

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) is one of 401 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Athabasca Oil to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Athabasca Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Athabasca Oil and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athabasca Oil N/A N/A N/A Athabasca Oil Competitors -12.43% 6.94% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athabasca Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Athabasca Oil Competitors 703 4690 8690 361 2.60

Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 73.60%. Given Athabasca Oil’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athabasca Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athabasca Oil and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Athabasca Oil N/A N/A -10.74 Athabasca Oil Competitors $716.62 million $110.26 million 1.42

Athabasca Oil’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Athabasca Oil. Athabasca Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Athabasca Oil competitors beat Athabasca Oil on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta. It produces light and medium crude oil, tight oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations. The company was formerly known as Athabasca Oil Sands Corp. and changed its name to Athabasca Oil Corporation in May 2012. Athabasca Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

