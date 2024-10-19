Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

