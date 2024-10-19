Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 566,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 373,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).
Aukett Swanke Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aukett Swanke Group news, insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 1,740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £17,400 ($22,721.34). 71.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Aukett Swanke Group
Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.
