Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

