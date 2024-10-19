Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Position Raised by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,855,000 after purchasing an additional 323,204 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $64.37. 221,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,320. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

