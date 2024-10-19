Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Shares Acquired by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLV. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 120,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 580,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,666 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period.

Shares of AVLV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.34. 308,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

