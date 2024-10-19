AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $66,029.03 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $974.37 or 0.01429028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00250471 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

