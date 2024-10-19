B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.29. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.