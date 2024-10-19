BABB One Day Volume Tops $22,423.56 (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One BABB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BABB has traded down 23% against the US dollar. BABB has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $22,423.56 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BABB

BABB launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,999,985,000 tokens. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

